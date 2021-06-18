in Contract Awards, News

Elbit Systems’ US Subsidiary to Upgrade Army Aviators’ Night Vision Goggles; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Elbit Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has received orders worth approximately $29 million under a U.S. Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to modernize the legacy night vision goggles used by rotary-wing pilots.

Elbit Systems of America said Thursday it will replace the green image intensification on the AN/AVS-6 Aviator’s Night Vision Imaging System with white phosphor image intensifier tubes.

According to the subsidiary, the phosphor tubes will produce more natural-looking ANVIS visuals with better contrast and higher resolution than the green ones.

“Upgrading the U.S. Army aviation fleet’s goggles to high-performance white phosphor provides improved clarity,” said Raanan Horowitz, the president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

The company will manufacture the tubes at its facility in Roanoke, Virginia, and complete deliveries to the Army by September.

Elbit is currently under a potential five-year, $50 million contract to provide spare parts for the Army’s ANVIS heads-up display systems.

