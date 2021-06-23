Fairbanks Morse Defense to Provide Diesel Engines for USCG Offshore Cutter; George Whittier Quoted

The engine division of Fairbanks Morse Defense was tapped to deliver two main propulsion diesel engines to Eastern Shipbuilding Group as part of the latter’s development of the U.S. Coast Guard’s fourth Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter.

Fairbanks Morse Engine will build the future Rush’s motor systems at a manufacturing facility in Beloit, Wisconsin, as part of its subcontracting work with ESG, FMD said Tuesday.

Rush is an upcoming OPC intended to bridge the gap between ocean-faring national security cutters and shore-sailing over-the-horizon fast response cutters.

The OPC will have a carrying capacity of one helicopter and three over-the-horizon small boats. It will also be equipped with combat systems as well as capabilities to support drug interdiction, marine environmental protection efforts and other Coast Guard missions.

George Whittier, CEO of FMD, said Fairbanks Morse engines are meant to support maritime security operations of the OPCs. He added that the propulsion systems are designed to be resilient to various temperatures.

FMD was also the engine supplier for the previous OPCs built by ESG.

The subcontracting work comes after a recent FMD rebranding effort aimed at emphasizing the marine technology company’s businesses with defense customers.