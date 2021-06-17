ID.me Receives FedRAMP Approval for Identity Verification Platform; Blake Hall Quoted

Identity verification technology provider ID.me has secured certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program after the company demonstrated compliance with Moderate baseline security controls.

ID.me said Wednesday it received authority to operate approval for the Identity Gateway offering, which federal agencies can find through the FedRAMP Marketplace.

The platform is designed with remote document verification, face matching and multi-factor authentication features that are aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s identity proofing guidelines.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, a client of ID.me since 2016, sponsored the company’s application for FedRAMP ATO.

“In addition to VA, we support the Social Security Administration (SSA) and other federal agencies, as well as 26 states and over 400 leading brands,” said Blake Hall, ID.me CEO.

Pete Eskew, general manager for ID.me’s public sector business, said the company aims to work with other government agencies to help them manage login security.

The company first achieved a FedRAMP Ready designation in October 2017.