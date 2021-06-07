LMI Presented With USPS Supplier Excellence Award; Christen Smith Quoted

LMI has been recognized with a U.S. Postal Service award for the company’s delivery of technology business management, business process improvement, training, modeling, fraud detection and other services and tools in support of USPS’ innovation initiatives and sustainability goals.

Christen Smith, vice president of LMI’s health and civilian market, said in a statement published Friday the 2020 Supplier Performance Award for Supplier Excellence highlights the company’s progress in collaborating with the USPS Office of Strategic Planning and supporting the Get It Right portfolio of initiatives.

LMI has over two decade of partnership with USPS, providing the agency with ad hoc services and expertise in project, program and portfolio management to optimize its routes and networks and help attain its 2030 sustainability goals for energy, water and greenhouse gas reductions.

“We are eager to continue helping USPS meet its challenges in an evolving marketplace as well as uphold our record of exceptional quality and responsive service to the organization,” said Smith.

In February, the company received a seven-year, $30 million contract to provide USPS with analytical and digital services in support of its energy-saving and sustainability efforts.

LMI was presented with the USPS award during the 31st Annual Supplier Performance Awards Ceremony on May 25.