Northrop Puts Digital Wideband AESA Sensor Through Follow-On Flight Test

Northrop Grumman has conducted another flight test of its wideband sensor technology designed with an open mission systems architecture to support electronic warfare, sensing, communications and early warning radar systems.

The Terracotta active electronically scanned array exhibited simultaneous performance of both active and passive modes for radio frequency identification, the company said Tuesday.

Paul Kalafos, vice president for surveillance and electromagnetic maneuver warfare at Northrop, said the company developed the fully digital sensor to work in adaptive spectrum and multidomain environments.

Terrcotta has almost 200 wideband digital channels intended to function in segmented or cooperative setups depending on the operation.

Northrop previously demonstrated the sensor with a mission computing system from Boeing through a series of ground and flight tests.