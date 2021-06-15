Raytheon Books $78M Air Force Contract Modification for Qatari Radar Logistics Support

Raytheon Technologies has received a $78.1 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force for the delivery of contractor logistic support for an early warning radar it constructed to help Qatar expand its defense against medium- and long-range ballistic missile threats.

The award provides for five-year logistic support for the Qatar Early Warning Radar and raises the contract’s cumulative face value to $1.21 billion, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The contractor will perform work in Woburn, Massachusetts; and Doha, Qatar, through Dec. 31, 2026.

Air Force Life Cycle Management is obligating $69.6 million Foreign Military Sales funds at the time of award.

In March 2017, the former Raytheon company was awarded a $1.06 billion sole-source contract to build the Qatar EWR, a 360-degree radar intended to identify ballistic missiles and become part of the country’s layered missile defense system. The contract followed a foreign military sale agreement between the U.S. and Qatar, which also requested the construction of associated mission support facilities in addition to the radar.

QEWR will join the Qatari missile defense shield, which includes the Patriot system, and provide its military with the ability to track ballistic missile threats early.