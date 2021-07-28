AECOM Secures Post on $240M USACE Environmental Remediation Contract; Lara Poloni Quoted

AECOM has won a position on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ maximum $240 million Multiple Award Military Munitions Services contract after working under its two previous iterations.

The company said Tuesday it will continue performing investigations, field activities, engineering and others services in support of USACE Baltimore District’s environmental remediation program for potentially seven more years as part of the MAMMS III contract.

Lara Poloni, president of AECOM, noted that work on MAMMS III will help return previously restricted lands for safe, sustainable, recreational and residential applications.

“We’re proud to continue this longstanding partnership with the USACE to restore land, water, and air quality to sites nationwide,” added Frank Sweet, CEO of AECOM’s global environment business.

AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, has been working on the MAMMS effort for over 26 years.