Red 6 Opens New HQ, Tech Hub in Florida; Daniel Robinson Quoted

Synthetic air combat training company Red 6 has opened a new headquarters in Miami and a technology hub in Orlando to build its footprint in Florida and support its growth strategy.

Being in Florida would enable Red 6 to benefit from a leading state in business friendliness, corporate openness and economic growth, Daniel Robinson, CEO of Red 6, said in a statement published Monday.

“We are thrilled to be in Florida, and with high-skill and high-wage jobs we know we will attract and retain the world-class talent developed here,” shared Robinson.

Maissan Almaskati, chief financial officer of Red 6, pointed out that the state offers quality talent availability, competitive operating costs, opportunities for economic growth and access to military customers and centers of excellence.

As part of Red 6’s opening celebrations, Robinson will appear on the Cafecito Talk podcast of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on July 20.

The new facilities open a month after the company raised $30 million during a Series A funding round in early June.