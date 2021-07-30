Rocket Lab Lifts Off Space Force Satellite for Attitude Control Demo

Rocket Lab has launched a U.S. Space Force research and development mission that will demonstrate the effect of relatively large deployable sensors on small satellite attitude control.

The Monolith satellite reached low-Earth orbit following liftoff from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand as part of the Electron rocket’s 21st overall mission, the company said Thursday.

Results from the “It’s a Little Chile Up Here” mission will inform the development of smallsat buses capable of carrying large payloads at reduced cost and complexity and shortened manufacturing schedule.

Electron launch services were procured by the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program and Rocket Systems Launch Program as part of the Rapid Agile Launch Initiative.

“Programs like the Rapid Agile Launch Initiative are shining a light on the crucial role small launch can play in supporting fast-paced innovation in orbit to support innovation and space capabilities,” said Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck.

The mission is Rocket Lab’s second-ever contract for the Space Force.