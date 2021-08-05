AeroVironment’s New Kit to Enable Rapid Payload Integration Onto Puma Drone

AeroVironment has introduced a new standardized modular payload interface kit designed to enable simple and rapid integration of payloads onto the RQ-20B Puma unmanned aircraft system.

The self-contained kit features mechanical and electrical interfaces that allow Puma to work with payloads developed by the Department of Defense, U.S. allies and third-party manufacturers, the company said Wednesday.

The interface kit follows the Modular Payload Standard, a set of rules established by the U.S. Special Operations Command for various payloads on drones under groups 1 through 3.

Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager for small UAS at AeroVironment, said the new offering is developed to be adaptable to more mission sets in addition to digitally-enabled Puma units that are currently fielded.

The company will deliver the kits to USSOCOM in November under a May firm-fixed-price order.