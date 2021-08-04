Raytheon Helps Space Force Design Data Analysis Tool via Digital Engineering Method

Raytheon Technologies has applied a digital engineering approach to help the U.S. Space Force design a ground system for processing and analyzing military satellite data.

The company said its intelligence and space business developed virtual models using a digital thread to understand small design changes as the team worked on the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Mission Data Processing Application Framework.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon a $197 million contract in January 2020 to build the FORGE prototype system as part of the military’s missile warning architecture modernization initiative.

Karen Casey, an RI&S engineering fellow, said the system works like a smartphone because it will not function without applications and satellite-derived data.

“For example, by fusing data from existing space-based infrared system satellites, weather satellites and imagery satellites, the FORGE framework can quickly develop a picture that would indicate areas of interest, such as a volcanic eruption.” Casey added.

The system was designed primarily to accelerate USSF’s data analysis application development and deployment processes, according to Raytheon.