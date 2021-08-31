Thomas Laliberty: Raytheon Uses ‘Advanced Algorithms’ in UAS Threat, Attack Modeling

Raytheon Technologies is applying modeling and simulation tools in an effort to understand threat scenarios associated with unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Wednesday its missiles and defense unit begins the simulation process with “the outer layers of air defense” to detect a possible drone threat before the UAS reaches a target such as a military base, followed by the deployment of an effector for engagement activity.

“UAS does not follow a single flight path,” said Thomas Laliberty, vice president of land warfare and air defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

“To account for that, we use advanced algorithms to model a variety of scenarios that could play out—ranging from the kind of environment to the type of drone or attack.”

Raytheon cited its Ku-band Radio Frequency System radar and high-energy laser technology as examples of company-built platforms that transitioned from the modeling and simulation phase to military applications.