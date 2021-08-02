State Department Clears Thailand’s $83.5M Javelin Missile Procurement Request

The State Department has approved a potential $83.5 million foreign military sale of Javelin missiles, manufactured by a Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin joint venture, to Thailand for the country’s light anti-tank system modernization push.

The Thai government asked to procure 300 FGM-148 man-portable missile systems, 50 command launch units, trainers, missile simulation rounds, batteries and chargers from the U.S. government, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

System inspection and checkout, training, logistics and program support services are also included in the possible sale.

Thailand’s army seeks the Javelin system to replace 106mm recoilless rifles obtained the service obtained as part of a Vietnam-era military assistance program.

The proposed FMS transaction will not require U.S. government or contractor representative deployment to the Southeast Asian country.