BAE to Resume Development of Semi-Autonomous Mission Planning Software for DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded BAE Systems‘ U.S. business arm a contract to continue developing mission planning software that can operate semi-autonomously.

The phase two contract extends BAE’s existing work with Uncharted Software and Carnegie Mellon University to develop the Multi-domain Adaptive Request Service under the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs program, BAE said Tuesday.

FAST Labs, a research and development organization within BAE, worked with the two partners to demonstrate the software, which tracked planned tasks and produced options for adapting the plan during a live test.

The software uses gathered information to track plans and inserts new tasks after adapting a plan to mission changes, which may include the addition of new targets. The developers designed the software to support decision making across all battlefield domains.

BAE will further develop the software’s ability to identify and assess the benefits of assets on the battlefield, under the phase two contract.

“The Phase 2 award will focus on advancing the software designed for military operators to leverage battlespace resources from across various domains, including space, air, land and sea,” said Chris Eisenbies, product line director of BAE’s autonomy, controls and estimation group.

