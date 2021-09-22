Collins Aerospace to Deliver Additional C-130H Propeller Upgrades to Air Force

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, will supply the NP2000 propeller systems that the U.S. Air Force will install on 26 more units of the C-130H transport aircraft.

The system upgrades will support C-130H aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air National Guard and USAF Reserve forces, the company said Tuesday.

USAF plans to replace the propeller systems of 140 C-130H units, and now has existing NP2000 orders for 83 of the aircraft. The supplier has so far equipped the propellers on 16 USAF C-130H, including units belonging to Georgia, Nevada and Wyoming ANG forces.

Quinlan Lyte, senior director for propeller systems at Collins Aerospace, said NP2000’s technologies are designed to increase the aircraft’s thrust, provide crew comfort and reduce maintenance.

NP2000 uses eight composite blades and a digital electronic propeller control system, with the intention of generating 20 percent more take-off thrust and reducing manned maintenance hours by 50 percent.

The U.S. military also uses NP2000 with Northrop Grumman-made E-2 and C-2 aircraft.