ESG, Northrop, L3Harris Commission C5ISR Production Facility for Coast Guard OPC Program

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies and other industry partners have commissioned a new command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance production facility at ESG’s Allanton Shipyard.

The new shore-based facility was designed to meet the requirements of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter program and will support build-up, testing and integration operations of C5ISR systems prior to ship installation, ESG said Thursday.

Joey D’Isernia, president of ESG, said the location of the new C5ISR facility near ship construction activity fosters secure collaboration for systems integration in support of the OPC program.

“The co-location of shipbuilder, and C5 providers brings the best of the best under one roof and makes it inherently more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective during production,” noted D’Isernia.

Northrop serves as the primary C5ISR system integrator and design agent while L3Harris is the provider of design, cybersecurity and exterior communications systems for the Aegis BL9G and AN/SPS-77(V)3 Multi-Mode Radar systems.

Todd Leavitt, vice president at Northrop, said the company will leverage its deep engineering and C5ISR expertise to continue its support of the OPC program.

He noted, “As the C5ISR primary system integrator, Northrop Grumman draws from a wealth of maritime systems integration and test experience including work on the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter and the U.S. Navy’s destroyers, large deck amphibious warships and littoral combat ships.”

Other industry partners are Hose-McCann Communications, Rohde & Schwartz, Mid Atlantic Technical Engineering Services and Scientific Research Corporation which provide a range of technical services in support of the C5ISR facility’s OPC operations.

Collaboration on the new facility continues ESG’s long-standing partnership with Northrop in support of the Coast Guard’s OPC program.