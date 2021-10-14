Raytheon Demos Multi-Domain Information Sharing Tools in AFRL-Led Multinational Exercise

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business demonstrated two information sharing systems in the Air Force Research Laboratory’s interoperability-focused exercise in May.

The company said Tuesday the Raytheon BBN team provided the Robust Information Provisioning Layer and the Multi-domain Assured and Networked Tactical Information Sharing systems for the multinational exercise that involved five waveforms, three security domains and 16 assets.

AFRL tested how the two technologies can facilitate multi-domain information sharing with coalition partners from France and the U.K.

RIPL transmitted sensor-based information to multiple mission applications during the exercise, and MANTIS automatically directed information to a route with the appropriate cross-domain filters.

MANTIS is designed to distribute security filtering across the processors of multiple field devices to accelerate information sharing.

A team from AFRL’s information directorate set up high-capacity backbone data links for the exercise. AFRL’s software-defined radio prototypes allowed the Bandwidth-Efficient Common Data Link and other military waveforms to deliver transmission speeds of up to 137 megabits per second.

“Cognizant Department of Defense agencies will use performance reviews and security assessments from this exercise to determine the appropriate path toward prototype maturation, fielding and adoption of the MANTIS capability,” said Air Force Maj. Camdon Cady, lead of the Cross Domain Innovation and Science group at AFRL.