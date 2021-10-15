in Contract Awards, News

Tetra Tech Awarded DOL Task Order to Support Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Modernization; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech Awarded DOL Task Order to Support Bureau of Labor Statistics' Modernization; Dan Batrack Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Labor has tapped Tetra Tech to provide information engineering, agile software development and enterprise architecture services in support of the agency’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The five-year, $22.4 million task order, which was awarded under a $169 million multiple award contract, will cover life-cycle software development, advanced data analytics and database design for the BLS Office of Compensation and Working Conditions, the company said Thursday.

“Tetra Tech has a longstanding partnership with BLS to produce timely, accurate, and relevant economic statistics by designing and deploying IT systems and automated dashboards,” commented Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO at Tetra Tech.

The company’s work under the task order is expected to advance BLS modernization efforts and support its mission of measuring working conditions, price changes in the economy and labor market activity.

The latest task order continues Tetra Tech’s IT modernization work in the public sector. It follows the company’s win earlier this year of a $2 billion contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with engineering design services.,

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Bureau of Labor Statisticscontract awardDan BatrackDepartment of LaborGovconTetra Tech

Farooq Mitha on DOD Efforts to Address Small Business Challenges in Defense Marketplace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Farooq Mitha on DOD Efforts to Address Small Business Challenges in Defense Marketplace
Orbit Fab, AFRL Enter Into R&D Agreement to Develop On-Orbit Refueling Product - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Orbit Fab, AFRL Enter Into R&D Agreement to Develop On-Orbit Refueling Product