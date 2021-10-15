Tetra Tech Awarded DOL Task Order to Support Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Modernization; Dan Batrack Quoted

The Department of Labor has tapped Tetra Tech to provide information engineering, agile software development and enterprise architecture services in support of the agency’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The five-year, $22.4 million task order , which was awarded under a $169 million multiple award contract, will cover life-cycle software development, advanced data analytics and database design for the BLS Office of Compensation and Working Conditions, the company said Thursday.

“Tetra Tech has a longstanding partnership with BLS to produce timely, accurate, and relevant economic statistics by designing and deploying IT systems and automated dashboards,” commented Dan Batrack , chairman and CEO at Tetra Tech.

The company’s work under the task order is expected to advance BLS modernization efforts and support its mission of measuring working conditions, price changes in the economy and labor market activity.