Veritone’s aiWARE Government Platform Obtains FedRAMP Approval for DOJ-Wide Use; Jason Payne, Jon Gacek Quoted

A Veritone-developed artificial intelligence platform for government users has obtained authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the expanded, enterprise-wide authority to operate extends the aiWARE Government platform’s services for use in all 59 components of the Department of Justice and accelerates federal cloud adoption.

The expanded ATO also includes support for Microsoft Azure Government , positioning Veritone aiWARE Government as the first DOJ-wide AI platform approved and available for use on both Microsoft Azure Government and AWS GovCloud environments, the company said Thursday.

“Leveraging Microsoft Azure Government, Veritone offers DOJ agencies the ability to quickly and accurately understand vast amounts of data that would otherwise take humans years to process,” said Jason Payne , chief technology officer for Microsoft Federal.

Additionally, Jon Gacek , head of government, legal and compliance at Veritone, noted that the current “data explosion” phenomenon is not limited to private sector businesses, but also poses significant challenges to federal agencies as the need for timely data processing continues to increase.

“Veritone aiWARE can ingest, give structure to, analyze, discover, transcribe and translate data thousands of times faster, more accurately… than manual labor alternatives,” Gacek explained.

The company’s cloud-based, AI-enabled products are already being used within the Tax Division and the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and the authorized expansion will now cover multiple DOJ components.

Key Veritone AI applications built for justice systems, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are capable of rapidly extracting actionable intelligence from a large range of data, including video and audio, and are expected to support key DOJ investigation, surveillance and criminal justice operations.