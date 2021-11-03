3 NSC Teams Secure Funding for EMS Management Tool Development

The Department of Defense has awarded more than $32 million in funding to three National Spectrum Consortium projects through the $2.5 billion Spectrum Forward other transaction agreement for the development of electromagnetic spectrum management platforms.

NSC said Monday the majority of the funds will go to Peraton, which will receive $18 million to work on its Operational Spectrum Comprehension, Analytics and Response tool for a near-real-time, automated approach to improving spectrum use efficiency.

Petros Mouchtaris, president of Peraton Labs, said OSCAR will maximize the use of electromagnetic spectrum to support warfighter operations.

In addition, Leidos will get $8.4 million for its Risk Informed Spectrum Access technology being designed to deconflict spectrum in space, time and frequency, while the remaining $6.2 million will go to Shared Spectrum Company for its Multiband Instrumented Control Channel Architecture project, which includes Perspecta Labs as a subcontractor.

Maren Leed, executive director of NSC, said the projects will provide new capabilities to contribute to the U.S. military’s Joint Warfighting Concept and Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.

NSC secured the five-year Spectrum Forward OTA in December 2020 to speed up the development and deployment of next-generation warfighting technologies to the U.S. military.