AT&T, Verizon Propose Temporary 5G Limits to Pave Way for Additional Analysis

AT&T and Verizon Communications wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission saying they would lower the power levels of their cell towers for their 5G wireless services across the U.S. over a period of six months as federal regulators assess the effect of signals on aircraft sensors, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

“While we remain confident that 5G poses no risk to air safety, we are also sensitive to the Federal Aviation Administration’s desire for additional analysis of this issue,” the companies said in the Wednesday letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

A spokesman for the FAA said the proposal is “an important and encouraging step, and we are committed to continued constructive dialogue with all of the stakeholders.”

The two wireless operators also proposed stricter power limits near helipads and airports. Sources say industry officials have conducted frequent discussions with experts from FAA and FCC over interference claims.

A spokesman for FCC said proposed limits sought to protect aviation technologies and that the commission will work with FAA to quickly and safely deploy 5G networks.

Verizon and AT&T still intend to unveil their service by January, subject to the proposed limits that would run through July 6.