BAE Secures 3 DARPA Contracts for Quantum Sensing Antenna Work; Julia MacDonough Quoted

BAE Systems has received three new development contracts with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help enable a quantum sensing approach to augmenting U.S. military antennas.

The company said Wednesday it will serve as a prime contractor on Quantum Apertures Technical Area 2 and a team member for Quantum Apertures Technical Area 1 and Science of Atomic Vapors for New Technologies program.

BAE’s FAST Labs research and development organization in Merrimack, New Hampshire, will work on advancing quantum sensing technology in an effort to allow for aperture designs with increased sensitivity and accessible bandwidth and reduced size.

“While still in the early development phase, quantum sensing relies on fundamentally different physics than conventional antennas,” said Julia MacDonough, product line director at BAE.

