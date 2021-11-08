in A Activity, M&amp, News

Jonathan Moneymaker: BlueHalo Buys Citadel Defense in Counter-UAS Tech Expansion Push

BlueHalo, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has purchased San Diego-based Citadel Defense to add counter-unmanned aerial system technology as a complement to directed energy and perimeter security offerings.

The combined company aims to offer an integrated multimodal cUAS platform designed for military and critical infrastructure protection applications, BlueHalo said Monday.

Citadel developed its products with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that work to help operators locate and neutralize drone threats.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, said the company made the acquisition in a push to expand its cUAS offerings, accelerate its innovation roadmap, deliver technologies to military customers.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton acted as BlueHalo’s legal counsel on the transaction while Duff and Phelps Securities served as its financial adviser.

The acquisition follows BlueHalo’s acquisition of Intelligent Automation Inc. in August.

