BlueHalo Eyes Expanded Cyber, SIGINT Offerings With Asymmetrik Acquisition; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has bought software and technology developer Asymmetrik in an effort to expand its cyber and signal intelligence franchise and offer open-source intelligence technologies to intelligence community customers.

Asymmetrik brings experience in developing artificial intelligence/machine learning applications and other technologies for blockchain analytics, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, federated search and OSINT, BlueHalo said Tuesday.

The Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based company also provides publicly available information collection and analysis capabilities in support of intelligence professionals.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, has welcomed the Asymmetrik team and said the combined capabilities are meant to address some of IC’s challenges.

“The combination of Asymmetrik’s and BlueHalo’s deep technical capabilities, cultures of excellence, and focus on the mission will only further enhance our ability to serve our customers’ most important and complex needs,” he added.