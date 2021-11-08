Boeing to Support Navy’s Jammer Pod Integration Work Under $64M IDIQ

Boeing has secured a U.S. Navy contract with a maximum value of $64.18 million for non-recurring engineering work needed to enable the integration of external jammer pods into EA-18G Growler aircraft.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides for services that will support the program life cycle of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band Pod System through October 2026, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Boeing will provide support such as design and qualification, system physical interface analysis, wind tunnel and ground vibration tests, technical directive development and verification and logistics product data.

Work will take place mostly at contractor location in St. Louis, Missouri, while the remaining contract activities will be done in Patuxent River, Maryland, and China Lake, California, through October 2026.

The Naval Air Systems Command will obligate funds on the award only upon the issue of individual orders.