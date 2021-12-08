in Contract Awards, News

Excella to Continue Analytics Support for HHS Inspector General Office; Jimmy Benani Quoted

Excella has secured a five-year, $27 million task order from the Department of Health and Human Services to expand the company’s data analytics support for the HHS Office of the Inspector General.

Arlington, Virginia-based Excella said Tuesday it will work with A1M Solutions, Elder Research and Mathematica to help HHS manage fraud, waste and abuse risks to agency programs.

The team will also support change management, agile coaching, human-centered design and communication functions at the OIG’s Office of the Chief Data Officer as part of the task order.

Jimmy Benani, director of Excella’s federal civilian and health markets business, said the combination of AI analytics and agile capabilities could help the HHS OIG manage and align the priorities of its strategic roadmap.

The task order follows a potential $23.9 million contract Excella secured in February to deliver data technology services to the HHS’s audit organization.

