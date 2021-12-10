Qualtrics to Open New East Coast Hub, Create 400 New Tech Jobs in Reston, Virginia; Zig Serafin Quoted

Qualtrics has chosen Reston, Virginia as the location for the company’s newly expanded East Coast hub.

The experience management company said Thursday it also plans to create 400 new technology-related jobs in the Washington metropolitan area within the next five years.

Zig Serafin , CEO of Qualtrics said, “The investments we’re making today will put us in an even stronger position to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product and brand experiences.”

Serafin added that the “strong talent pool” in Virginia will help the company reach its growth and talent acquisition goals.

With the 400 newly created jobs, Qualtrics plans to more than double its workforce across all functions including operations, sales, professional services engineering, marketing and customer success.

The Reston hub will house operations and product innovation efforts in advanced technology areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Additionally, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the Commonwealth’s “diverse tech ecosystem,” stable business climate and competitive costs will foster continued success for Qualtrics.

Qualtrics’ new 85,000 square-foot office will be located in Reston Station and is slated to open in the third quarter of 2022.