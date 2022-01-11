Collins Aerospace Showcases Networking Technologies for Combined JADC2

Raytheon Technologies‘ Collins Aerospace business held a demonstration in December to showcase data processing and networking capabilities that could support the U.S. military’s combined joint all domain command and control initiatives.

The subsidiary said Monday its technologies were able to help proxy aircraft collect and transmit targeting information on a subject to inform attacks by simulated ground and air shooters.

Data were gathered by air-launched effects using Collins RapidEdge Autonomy Mission System and were processed and distributed to their corresponding security levels through the Collins Rosetta message processing software, INFAMI sensor management network and SecureOne multiple-level security technology.

Shooters received information from reconnaissance aircraft through secure live networks using SPARTAN open systems radio, PRC-162 Manpack and Trellisware TW-950 radios.

“Being able to do this instantly and securely at the tactical edge, over multiple networks, were the highlighted differentiators brought to light in our demonstration,” said Elaine Bitonti, vice president fo CJADC2 demonstration and experimentation at Collins.

The event was held at the University of Iowa Operator Performance Laboratory in Iowa City, Iowa on Dec. 9 and 14.