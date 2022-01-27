David Aronoff, Jill Kale, Mitch Herbets Named to iDirectGov Board

Herndon, Virginia-based satellite communications provider iDirect Government has named technology and defense industry veterans David Aronoff, Jill Kale and Mitch Herbets to the board of directors.

“We welcome all three board members and look forward to their counsel as we continue to execute on our strategic plan and drive growth,” John Ratigan, president of iDirectGov, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Aronoff is a venture capital managing partner and serves on the boards of directors of more than 25 technology companies, including Draper Laboratory. He is an expert in cloud, software as a service, enterprise software and cybersecurity in defense and telecommunications sectors.

Kale most recently served as sector president at Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions and held leadership positions at BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman.

Herbets is a retired U.S. Army veteran who held leadership roles at several defense companies, including Thales Defense & Security, Orolia Defense & Security and Photonis Defense. He also served as outside director at companies operating under foreign ownership, control and influence mitigation agreements with the U.S. government.