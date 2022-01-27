General Dynamics IT Business, Cisco Sign 5G Partnership Agreement; Ben Gianni, Carl DeGroote Quoted

Cisco has invested in General Dynamics Information Technology‘s 5G technology research and development platform as part of a partnership agreement centered around advancing wireless connectivity tools and services.

GDIT said Wednesday its 5G Emerge Lab will have access to equipment and support from the San Jose, California-based networking company to help the IT business create concepts, prototypes and offerings based on the new wireless standard.

Both parties assist government customers in 5G deployment initiatives with potential uses to military installations and shipbuilding facilities, among other applications.

Ben Gianni, vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT, said the business seeks to update technologies intended for defense, supply chain, health care and educational activities.

“GDIT’s work in integration, edge computing and cloud has allowed us to develop innovative 5G technologies for customers, and that’s why we recognized GDIT as the Cisco Federal Breakaway Partner of the Year,” said Carl De Groote, vice president of federal sales at Cisco.