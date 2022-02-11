Leanne Caret: Boeing Invests in Production Centers, Eyes Future Growth Driven by Defense Programs

Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing‘s defense, space and security business and a five-time Wash100 Award winner, said the company is making a “significant” investment in production facilities and capabilities as it waits for a number of defense programs to transition from the development stage to the production phase, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

Although the MQ-25 drone, T-7 trainer and MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter programs are still in the development phase, Caret said she anticipates future growth in revenue as those programs move into the production cycle.

“That uptick that you’ll see in the revenue will tie directly to those production rates [as they] build out,” she said. “So, I’m feeling very bullish about our future there.”

Caret said Boeing is investing in critical technologies, advanced composites and other capabilities and facilities, including a factory focused on small satellite production, a facility for MQ-25 and an Australia-based production facility related to airpower teaming.