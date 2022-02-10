Blue Canyon Supplies Hardware for Satellites in Recent SpaceX Mission

Blue Canyon Technologies, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, provided hardware for a SpaceX-launched mission that brought nine small satellites to orbit.

BCT said Wednesday it supplied XACT and FleXcore attitude control systems, as well as reaction wheels, for five microsats and four CubeSats as part of the Transporter-3 mission in January.

The company now has more than half a thousand reaction wheels on orbit and has provided hardware for over 200 CubeSats.

The Raytheon subsidiary is also producing over 20 CubeSats and microsatellites each, supplying satellite components to various customers and providing complementary radio frequency communications for BCT-made spacecraft.

Blue Canyon works with Capella Space and other commercial partners, with plans to support 15 spacecraft this year.