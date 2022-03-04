AFRL Taps Pratt & Whitney to Develop, Demo New Engine Tech

Raytheon Technologies‘ Pratt & Whitney business has secured a contract to demonstrate a rotating engine detonation concept for the Air Force Research Laboratory in an effort to create an engine capable of supporting higher-Mach flight speeds.

Pratt & Whitney said Thursday it will work with Raytheon’s missiles and defense business and the Raytheon Technologies Research Center to execute the demonstration.

Dave Stagney, director of Pratt & Whitney’s GatorWorks prototyping unit, said his team completed the project’s initial concept ahead of schedule and will continue to accelerate the program’s pace via digital and agile methods.

“Given the need for this critical engine technology, the Raytheon Technologies team will utilize its advanced resources and expertise to meet the technical objectives in an expeditious fashion,” Stagney added.