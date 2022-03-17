in News, Technology

Boeing Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Prototype Satcom Satellite for USSF

Boeing and Space Systems Command have concluded the critical design review of a prototype of a space-based hub intended to provide the military with anti-jam capability for secure satellite communications.

The company said Wednesday its Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype achieved technical maturity based on the CDR ahead of the U.S. Space Force’s plan to launch the satellite in 2024 for an on-orbit demonstration.

PTS-P is equipped with a processor designed to accommodate the military’s Protected Tactical Waveform, which provides jam-resistant network capability.

“The Space Force’s incremental demonstration approach is allowing us to bring capabilities rapidly to the warfighter while mitigating risk for future technology developments,” said Troy Dawson, vice president of government satellite systems at Boeing.

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing subsidiary, provided rapid prototyping capabilities and helped the company demonstrate PTS-P in a streamlined, integrated manner. Boeing employed digital engineering and model-based techniques to design the prototype.

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

