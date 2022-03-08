Carahsoft Becomes Broadcom’s Exclusive Public Sector Cybersecurity Aggregator

Carahsoft Technology will exclusively distribute the cybersecurity software developed by a Broadcom subsidiary to federal, state and local governments and academic institutions in the U.S.

Under a new agreement, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology company said Monday it will support Broadcom Software resellers in marketing Symantec security offerings as its Public Sector Cybersecurity Aggregator.

Carahsoft will launch initiatives aimed at providing financial incentives for Broadcom’s public sector channel partners that perform well in customer service, retention and growth.

“We’re committed to offering improved partner support, incentives, and pricing to help promote quality engagements and optimized customer experiences,” said Brian Snell, Carahsoft’s sales director for the Broadcom Software business.

In January 2021, Carahsoft became a master global government aggregator of Broadcom software and endpoint security offerings.