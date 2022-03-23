CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango Named to 2022 Wash100 for Leading Company Expansion; Driving Federal Priorities and Digital Transformation

Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal, was named a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, the most acclaimed award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for her leadership during the realignment of the company’s federal business structure as well as the expansion and growth of its federal business through digital transformation efforts with government agencies and critical acquisition such as the recent Array purchase and more.

Executive Mosaic is pleased to recognize Mango as a first-time Wash100 winner. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Stephanie Mango as one of your TEN votes to advocate for your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors.

In March 2021, Stephanie Mango was appointed CGI Federal president, succeeding former president Tim Hurlebaus, also a four-time Wash100 Award winner, In the position, Mango is responsible for the company’s 7,000 professionals, partnering with more than 85 government agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions.

“I am honored to take the helm of such a remarkable organization that provides mission-critical services to help agencies enhance citizen engagement, accelerate digital transformation, protect America’s assets, modernize operations and empower the federal workforce of the future,” Mango emphasized.

Following her appointment as CGI Federal President, Mango oversaw and assisted with a major reorganization of CGI’s federal business into seven separate business units back in Oct. 2021 to lead a strategic push for its federal business to better align with evolving federal priorities.

“This evolution of talent deployment strengthens CGI Federal’s ability to advise and execute on tomorrow’s challenges as federal agencies evolve in their digital transformations and system modernizations,” Stephanie Mango said.

In addition, CGI Federal announced that its federal arm had officially closed the company’s new acquisition of digital services provider Array in order to drive its government market expansion push in the U.S. Air Force, Space Command and other strategic markets. Mando expressed her excitement and confirmed that the transaction is consistent with CGI’s “Build and Buy” strategy.

Under her leadership, CGI Federal has integrated approximately 275 employees from Array and further strengthened its efforts to deliver DevSecOps, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud and other digital modernization services to federal, local and state government clients.

During a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Stephanie Mango discussed the impact that key acquisition had on CGI Federal as well as her vision for the federal sector as we head into 2022 and beyond. For instance, she discussed her overall growth strategy and how organic and inorganic growth both account for 50 percent of the company’s overall expansion.

In addition, Mango also commented on the impact of CGI Federal’s company culture and how to drive growth and success in the federal landscape to build value for your workforce and ensure that everyone is on the same page and paddling in the same direction for the company.

“One of the foundational components of our culture is transparency. We stress the need for transparent direct communications at all times,” Mango explained. “I am an extremely transparent leader, and I believe strongly in transparency. This is true throughout CGI, from the CEO, the founder and everyone else.”

Most recently, CGI received a five-year, $133.9 million task order from the Department of Justice in February to administer and facilitate processes to aid its Unified Financial Management System and Unified Asset Management System.

Mango emphasized that the company would capitalize on its more than 20 years of work in its digital transformation efforts to enable robotic process automation, testing automation and cloud migration of DOJ data for the department through the contract.

DOJ intends to use CGI programs Momentum and Sunflower capabilities to strengthen efforts surrounding asset management, resource allocation and procurements, while also imposing appropriate security measures.

Visit Wash100.com to vote for Stephanie Mango and who you believe deserves the recognition as the most significant leader to the GovCon community and federal landscape.

Executive Mosaic is proud to recognize CGI Federal and Stephanie Mango for being named a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient. As a first time winner of the most coveted award in GovCon, Mango has demonstrated a level of success and recognition that can only be recognized by the Wash100 Award and the GovCon community.