Fortanix Helps Federal Clients Protect Data With Integrated Security Platform; Ambuj Kumar Quoted

Fortanix has announced the adoption of its Data Security Manager platform by federal agencies to safeguard sensitive data and mitigate future cyberattacks.

Fortanix’s DSM platform uses confidential computing to help government agencies protect data and IP within Trusted Execution Environments and provide them the ability to move and process encrypted data in cloud environments, the company said Wednesday.

Ambuj Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Fortanix, said the company is witnessing a major shift among public sector customers as they encounter new cybersecurity issues on a daily basis.

Kumar added that data breaches, supply chain security issues, ransomware attacks and the cybersecurity executive order are driving federal agencies to reevaluate their approaches to data management, protection and encryption.

Katie Gray, partner and investment lead of cyber practice at In-Q-Tel, said the not-for-profit corporation has added Fortanix’s platform to its portfolio to help intelligence and defense agency partners address existing and future data security challenges.

Leidos also worked with Fortanix and Intel to demonstrate a centralized research portal where applications capture, analyze and encrypt data as they operate in secure enclaves. Fortanix DSM and Confidential Computing Manager platforms and Intel Software Guard Extensions were used in the demonstration.