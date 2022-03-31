Sierra Space to Back Spaceplane, LIFE Habitat Development With Siemens’ Xcelerator Software Portfolio

Sierra Space is using Siemens’ portfolio of software and services, Xcelerator, to establish a digital engineering environment to support the development of the Dream Chaser spaceplane and Large Integrated Flexible Environment commercial habitation and science habitat.

Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a statement published Wednesday Siemens’ digital engineering tools will enable the company to accelerate the development of its space platform that combines space transportation, applications and space destinations in a holistic ecosystem.

Xcelerator will be used by Sierra Space to support structural, mechanical, thermal, software design, requirements verification, vehicle manufacture and lifecycle maintenance work on Dream Chaser, which was selected by NASA to carry out cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.

Sierra Space will also advance the development of the three-story LIFE habitat through a digital twin approach using Siemens’ Xcelerator.

LIFE is a key component of Sierra Space’s Orbital Reef project with Blue Origin and is a commercial habitation and science habitat that could offer business opportunities to pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and other sectors.