in News, Space

Sierra Space to Back Spaceplane, LIFE Habitat Development With Siemens’ Xcelerator Software Portfolio

Sierra Space to Back Spaceplane, LIFE Habitat Development With Siemens’ Xcelerator Software Portfolio - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sierra Space is using Siemens’ portfolio of software and services, Xcelerator, to establish a digital engineering environment to support the development of the Dream Chaser spaceplane and Large Integrated Flexible Environment commercial habitation and science habitat.

Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a statement published Wednesday Siemens’ digital engineering tools will enable the company to accelerate the development of its space platform that combines space transportation, applications and space destinations in a holistic ecosystem.

Xcelerator will be used by Sierra Space to support structural, mechanical, thermal, software design, requirements verification, vehicle manufacture and lifecycle maintenance work on Dream Chaser, which was selected by NASA to carry out cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.

Sierra Space will also advance the development of the three-story LIFE habitat through a digital twin approach using Siemens’ Xcelerator. 

LIFE is a key component of Sierra Space’s Orbital Reef project with Blue Origin and is a commercial habitation and science habitat that could offer business opportunities to pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and other sectors.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Blue Origindigital engineeringdigital twinDream ChaserGovconI&SSLarge Integrated Flexible EnvironmentLIFE habitatNASAOrbital ReefSiemensSierra SpacespaceplaneTom ViceXcelerator

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

GE's Adaptive Cycle Engine for Air Force's F-35 Aircraft Enters Phase 2 Testing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GE’s Adaptive Cycle Engine for Air Force’s F-35 Aircraft Enters Phase 2 Testing