Aeyon Awarded Marine Corps Contract for System Integration Support

Aeyon has secured a contract to provide Defense Agencies Initiative systems integration support to the Marine Corps Forces Reserve.

DAI is a Department of Defense initiative meant to modernize budget and accounting operations and other financial management capabilities of DOD agencies to streamline decision-making processes in support of warfighters, the company said Tuesday.

The contract’s scope of work includes financial management, audit support, advisory services and provision of training applications and customized content.

Aeyon will also provide training related to DAI’s interfaces, procedures needed to achieve audit readiness through accurate financial data and appropriation data construction as well as isolate unknown conditions to address critical problems.

The company will also support the development and maintenance of a Managers Internal Control Program to meet the objectives of the Federal Managers’ Financial Integrity Act and back the implementation of regulatory and legal controls regarding approved budgets.

Aeyon launched in September after Enlightenment Capital merged Artlin Consulting with Sehlke Consulting. The Vienna, Virginia-based company provides robotic process automation, program management, business system migration, data analytics and management consulting support to federal government clients.