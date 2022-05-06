BlueHalo to Equip Army With Titan Counter-Drone Tech

BlueHalo will supply the U.S. Army with a counter-unmanned aerial system for use on secure U.S. locations and overseas battlefields to defend against enemy drone and ensure warfighter protection.

The company said Thursday its Titan C-UAS kits were ordered by the service branch under a $4 million deal to support a unit within the Army.

Titan is designed to enable automated detection and response to drone threats through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. By creating a secure perimeter, the C-UAS works to reduce collateral damages. It is also capable of multi-drone scenario management.

“We look forward to seeing these systems utilized on the battlefield to defeat enemy drones and provide a layer of protection to the Army warfighter and our nation in the very near-term,” said James Batt, chief growth officer of BlueHalo.