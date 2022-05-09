CACI Lands $138M ICE Task Order for TACCOM Engineering and Maintenance; John Mengucci Quoted

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has awarded CACI International a $138 million task order to support tactical communications with engineering and upkeep, prolonging an ongoing project between the two organizations.

The single-award mission expertise task order, which comes as part of the TACCOM II indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, requires the CACI team to assist ICE with its voice network and messaging , the company said Monday.

The award will also increase the volume of CACI’s contributions to the agency.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI, emphasized the Reston, Virginia-based company’s dedication to providing resources for federal law enforcement officers and first responders in an effort to help them uphold national security.

“Decades developing and supporting tactical communications enables us to deliver the most advanced technology and capability to those who dedicate their lives to this important mission,” three-time Wash100 Award winner Mengucci continued.

Operating based on the Department of Homeland Security’s system engineering timeline, work under the task order will entail CACI conducting lifecycle management and repair services. The company is expected to retool and strengthen fixed infrastructure areas across the U.S. as well as efficiently attend to outages among the ICE team’s portable and mobile radios.

In addition, CACI will promote the evolution of technological strategies at the agency, offering financial and program administration. The information technology and professional services company won the task order in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022.