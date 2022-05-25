Clint Crosier: AWS, AlchemistX Pick 10 Space Startups for 2022 Accelerator Program

Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite solutions at Amazon Web Services, said AWS and AlchemistX selected 10 startups for a four-week program meant to provide mentoring, technical and business development support to help such companies further develop their space technology platforms.

The AWS Space Accelerator, which started the application process in March, will kick off in June and provide startups training to help them further develop their proposed platforms using cloud, Crosier wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

AWS and AlchemistX examined hundreds of applications from companies across the U.S., Europe and Asia and selected the startups that are developing technologies across the areas of space exploration, Earth observation, launch and propulsion and space situational awareness.

The selected companies are:

Albedo

Blue Sky Analytics

EOS Data Analytics

Epsilon3

Kayhan Space

Magdrive

Mission Space

Terradepth

The Exploration Company

ZaiNar Tech

Companies selected for the AWS Space Accelerator will get business development support from AlchemistX, up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit, collaboration opportunities with AWS Partner Network members and mentoring support from experts.