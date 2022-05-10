Northrop’s C-sUAS C2 System Supports DOD Testing of Multidomain Messaging Standard

The Department of Defense has employed Northrop Grumman’s command and control system to assess a universal messaging standard for the U.S. military’s multidomain battlefield communications concept.

During a joint field demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, Northrop’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system used a universal command and control interface to showcase interoperability among counter-unmanned aircraft systems as part of the Pentagon’s Joint-All Domain Command and Control program, the company said Monday.

The live-fire events at the Purple Guadian exercise demonstrated the FAAD C2 system correlating the tracking of incoming threats to develop an integrated air picture for engagement and joint force operations.

“The system’s open, multi-domain architecture allows for easy and rapid integration of sensors and effectors from across the joint force,” said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

Northrop’s FAAD C2 system also supports command and control for C-sUAS platforms of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia as part of U.S. European Command’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan.