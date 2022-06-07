BAE Expands Beamforming Capabilities of Aerial GPS Anti-Jam Receiver ‘DIGAR’

BAE Systems has moved to increase the level of GPS jamming protection for aircraft operating in contested environments by broadening the beamforming capabilities of its Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver.

The company said Monday it enabled beamforming with Trimble receivers to expand its DIGAR system’s capabilities.

BAE engineers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, developed software to broaden the compatibility of DIGAR with Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System or EGI technology in order to speed up communications and achieve superior beamforming.

DIGAR is a military GPS system for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial platforms. The system works with the M-Code and combines antenna electronics, beamforming techniques and signal processing to help enhance the reliability of PNT data amid disruptive signals.

“The modern battlespace has evolved, and peer state positioning, navigation, and timing threat systems are challenging our ability to conduct combat operations in the place and manner of our choosing,” said Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE.

“By combining DIGAR’s beamforming with trusted inertial navigation system data, we offer the highest level of jamming protection available today,” added Wild.