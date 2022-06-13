in News

Collins Adds 3D Printing Center to North Carolina Campus

Collins Aerospace has expanded the capabilities of its Monroe, North Carolina campus with a new additive manufacturing center built to support the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

The center was from a series of investments Collins has made, including the most recent $15 million as part of an economic development incentive program in the city, the company said Friday.

Two 3D printers are featured in the center and Collins looks to expand the numbers in the future. The center adds to several additive printing facilities the company has in Iowa, Minnesota, Singapore, Connecticut and Poland to support aircraft MRO services.

“By using additive manufacturing to produce aircraft parts and components, we can help reduce weight, cost and time to market, and provide more sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Kevin Myers, vice president of operations for Collins.

The investment also provided for new equipment for streamlined operations, enhanced quality control and better employee safety, as well as for increased Monroe workforce.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

