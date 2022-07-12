in Executive Moves, News

Jim Hansen Named Redacted CEO; Max Kelly to Serve as Executive Chairman

Jim Hansen Named Redacted CEO; Max Kelly to Serve as Executive Chairman - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cloud security company Redacted has appointed Jim Hansen, former chief operating officer and co-founder of Mandiant, to serve as CEO.

Hansen will replace Max Kelly, who will transition to the executive chairman role after serving as chief executive for the past seven years, Redacted said Monday.

“As a customer-obsessed leader with an extreme bias towards action, Jim is the perfect addition to our team to accelerate our global strategy of delivering nation-state cyber defense capabilities to organizations,” Kelly said of the newly appointed CEO.

Hansen started his career at the U.S. Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations where he carried out counterintelligence, counterespionage and undercover operations as well as investigated economic and felony-level criminal cases.

He also spent 10 years at Cofense as president and COO.

His appointment to the CEO position at Redacted comes five months after the company hired Tim Kosiba to lead its government subsidiary, Bracket f.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconjim hansenMandiantMax KellyRedactedTim KosibaU.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Dependable Health Services Receives M33 Investment, Names John Sanders as CEO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Dependable Health Services Receives M33 Investment, Names John Sanders as CEO
Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted