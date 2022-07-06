John Coleman Promoted to Lead Peraton’s Citizen Security & Public Services Sector; Stu Shea Quoted

John Coleman has been elevated to the role of president of Peraton’s citizen security and public services business arm.

Formerly president of the company’s defense and homeland security division, Coleman is now slated to direct Peraton’s program operations and growth strategies and ensure that its technological endeavors are anticipatory of clients’ needs, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and a six-time Wash100 Award winner, highlighted Coleman’s understanding of program management, business management and customer relations as key factors in determining the executive’s promotion.

As president of the CS&PS sector — a position he has already been holding for six months on an acting basis — Coleman has taken charge of a team of over 3,500 to serve a global customer base. He and the team will continue to navigate and work under current contracts from the departments of Homeland Security, State and Labor, the U.S. Senate as well as various state and local awards. Coleman is also anticipated to build on the growth of the company’s 2021 fiscal year and capture significant new business.

Throughout his career, Coleman has held a number of senior-level profit and loss, program and business management positions such as vice president in the service center operations arm at FCi Federal and a program director leading the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services application support center contract at Northrop Grumman.

Additionally, Coleman worked as vice president of information and mission solutions at PAE National Security Solutions, where he liaised with clientele in the DHS and Department of Justice. In his last role before coming aboard at Peraton four years ago, Coleman was president of the world services international investigations unit at OMNIPLEX, commanding a team of over 2,000 handling classified materials.

The newly promoted executive shared his gratitude to assume the responsibilities of his new job, adding “This team consistently proves that it can deliver on our customers’ missions of consequence, and I look forward to expanding our partnerships with both new and existing customers.”

Coleman’s appointment comes on the heels of Peraton’s May hire of Andrew Hallman as vice president of national security strategy and integration.