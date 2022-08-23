AWS Wickr Encrypted Collaboration Tool Now Available on DOD Cloud One

Amazon Web Services has made the Wickr recall, alert and messaging service available on a cloud hosting service and platform for the Department of Defense in an effort to enable the military services to exchange controlled unclassified information.

The encrypted full suite collaboration application works to allow Cloud One users to send messages, transfer files, receive audio and video calls and share screens across networks and devices without needing to connect to a virtual private network, AWS said Monday.

Wickr, which AWS acquired in June 2021, facilitates the RAM collaboration tool adoption across the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Army under a potential two-year, $35 million contract awarded in 2020.

The platform is also available on AWS GovCloud and through Carahsoft facilitated by AWS Marketplace for other government customers.

“Using Wickr RAM in Cloud One allows our teams to collaborate at the tactical edge and higher. It helps attribute to a successful and safe mission,” said Todd Weiser, chief technology officer with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command.

Wickr secured a ready authorization status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in June after it underwent an evaluation against a set of federal security standards.