Raytheon Wins Air Force Contract for Globally Linked Ising Machine Development

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has received a five-year, $11.9 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop a globally linked Ising machine platform with superconducting electronics components.

Raytheon BBN will build and integrate analog and digital control hardware, create an application programming interface and map “algorithms for specific non-deterministic polynomial time hard problems to the hardware,” the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contractor will conduct work in Cambridge, Massachusetts, through October 2027.

The Air Force Research Laboratory received 16 offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract via a competitive acquisition and is obligating $1.9 million in fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.