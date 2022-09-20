Army Futures Command Awards CACI $55M Contract for R&D Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has won a $54.6 million contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command to share mission knowledge and direction for a cross functional team.

The award tasks CACI to conduct research and development activities for the Alabama-located Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing and Space CFT, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, expressed the company’s excitement to begin work with the APNT team, to offer innovative services and to expand its footprint in Alabama.

Work under the contract will take place at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of a strategic effort to deepen the impact CACI is making in the region.

CACI is expected to advise APNT/Space CFT on how to economically carry out R&D that will help the Army to stay current with technological advancements and serve national security.

The contract comes to CACI by way of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle, under which task orders are dispensed by the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron of the U.S. Air Force. The purpose of the IAC MAC vehicle is to bring value and gather advantageous expertise for the Defense Technical Information Center and the R&D and science and technology communities more broadly.

In July, CACI was awarded another task order under the DOD AIC MAC, a $557.8 million award from the U.S. Navy, through which the company will assist Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell with realizing digital modernization measures.

The company was also tapped by the Army the same month to support the service branch’s Intelligence and Security Command under a potential five-year, $80 million task order.